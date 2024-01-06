DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

House Of R&B

REVEL
Sat, 6 Jan, 10:00 pm
All R&B Pop Up Party. Hear all you favorite 90's and 2000's R&B by DJ Dubz & DJ Marv

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Beats x Beers.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

REVEL

1710 North Las Palmas Avenue, Los Angeles, California 90028, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

