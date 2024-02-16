DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
THTC x Essence of Chi present
The Double Birthday Jamm
Friday 16th February 2024
25 Years of London’s finest UK Hip Hop & Drum n Bass
UK HIP HOP + DRUM N BASS ARTISTS ACROSS TWO ROOMS
DOC BROWN
BLAK TWANG
DJ FLIGHT
DJ KANE (1998-2004 GOLDEN ERA D&B...
