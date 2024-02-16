Top track

Mantra - I Want

HipHop & DnB:Doc Brown, Blak Twang, Mantra, Flight

Brixton Jamm
Fri, 16 Feb, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

THTC x Essence of Chi present

The Double Birthday Jamm

Friday 16th February 2024

25 Years of London’s finest UK Hip Hop & Drum n Bass

UK HIP HOP + DRUM N BASS ARTISTS ACROSS TWO ROOMS

DOC BROWN

BLAK TWANG

DJ FLIGHT

DJ KANE (1998-2004 GOLDEN ERA D&B...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Brixton Jamm.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

5
Doc Brown, Blak Twang, DJ Flight and 5 more

Venue

Brixton Jamm

261 Brixton Rd, London SW9 6LH
Doors open10:00 pm
800 capacity

