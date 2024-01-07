Top track

The First Sesh Of The Year Hosted By Vic Mensa & 93 Boyz

Never Have I Ever
Sun, 7 Jan, 4:00 pm
PartyChicago
Selling fast
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join us for the first session of the year hosted by Vic Mensa, Dom Brown, Jungle Cae & South Side Shanky.

Flower provided: 93BOYZ

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Never Have I Ever
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Vic Mensa, Dom Brown, Zebo

Venue

Never Have I Ever

2247 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60614, United States
Doors open4:00 pm

