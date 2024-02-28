Top track

Whitelands - Sentences

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Whitelands: Live + Signing

Rough Trade Nottingham
Wed, 28 Feb, 6:00 pm
GigsNottingham
From £12.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Whitelands - Sentences
Got a code?

About

Rough Trade Nottingham is very excited to present an in-store live performance and signing from Whitelands. This unique event celebrates the release of their latest album 'Night-bound Eyes Are Blind To The Day' released via Sonic Cathedral.

Tickets for th...

All ages
Presented by Rough Trade.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Whitelands

Venue

Rough Trade Nottingham

5 Broad St, Nottingham NG1 3AJ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.