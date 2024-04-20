Top track

Tu Diana

Adiós Amores

Gorila
Sat, 20 Apr, 9:00 pm
GigsZaragoza
€16.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

ACCESO + CERVEZA o REFRESCO

Iman Amar y Ana Valladares, con la ayuda de Guille Briales, dan forma a Adiós Amores, el secreto mejor guardado -hasta ahora- del pop nacional.

Desde finales de 2019 llevan asombrando a quien las escucha. Grabando siempre en e...

Organizado por Gorila.
Lineup

Adiós Amores

Venue

Gorila

C. Ciprés, 4, 50003 Zaragoza, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

