DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Movimientos Carnaval Special

Hootananny Brixton
Sat, 17 Feb, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Movimientos returns to Hoots for their annual carnival throw-down with very special live performances and DJ sets rooted in a variety of Brazilian carnival sounds whilst drawing on Caribbean influences.

💃 LINEUP 💃

💃 Live ALEH'S CARNIVAL ALL STARS

💃...

This is an 18+ event (Valid ID Required)
Hootananny Brixton
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Olaya

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.