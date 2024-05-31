Top track

Watch Me Burn

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mosh City

Astra Kulturhaus
Fri, 31 May, 5:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€32.74The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Watch Me Burn
Got a code?

About

And so it continues…

After two successful festivals, the third edition of Mosh City is around the corner! This will be a sweaty one - For the first time, Mosh City will take place during summer.

As per usual, Mosh City brings the best of local and intern...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Out of Line Music.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Crystal Lake, ten56, Our Hollow, Our Home and 2 more

Venue

Astra Kulturhaus

Revaler Str. 99, 10245 Berlin, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.