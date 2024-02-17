Top track

Marquis - Vicino

Marquis / Il Mago del Gelato

CISIM
Sat, 17 Feb, 9:00 pm
GigsLido Adriano
About

Marquis + Il Mago del Gelato live

Questo è un evento 16+
Presentato da CISIM.
Lineup

Il Mago del Gelato, Marquis

Venue

CISIM

Viale Giuseppe Parini, 48, 48122 Lido Adriano
Doors open9:00 pm

