DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Rader at Primary

Primary Night Club
Fri, 26 Jan, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Prepare to be captivated by Rader's extraordinary electronic beats at The Chicago House Collective first event of 2024. Rader, a former NFL player who seamlessly transitioned his passion for music into a thriving DJ career, is set to dazzle the audience wi...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by House Collective
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Rader (Do Not Sit Miami)

Venue

Primary Night Club

5 W Division St, Chicago, IL 60610, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.