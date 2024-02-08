DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kiss & Tell: Bite Back

The Sultan Room
Thu, 8 Feb, 9:00 pm
TheatreNew York
$19.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Valentines, we interrupt this bed rot szn to tell you… we’re BACK after a year of r&r to invite you to our 2nd edition of love celebration— Kiss & Tell: Bite Back. Bring your crush or find a new one on the dance floor while some of bk’s best trans + queer...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by The Sultan Room.
The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open9:00 pm
250 capacity

