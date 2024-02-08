DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Valentines, we interrupt this bed rot szn to tell you… we’re BACK after a year of r&r to invite you to our 2nd edition of love celebration— Kiss & Tell: Bite Back. Bring your crush or find a new one on the dance floor while some of bk’s best trans + queer...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.