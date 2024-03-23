Top track

Satoshi Tomiie - Bassline

SATOSHI TOMIIE

Sat, 23 Mar, 11:30 pm
DJBologna
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Torna al Link SATOSHI TOMIIE, pioniere e trascinatore della musica elettronica, ha collaborato con i migliori al mondo tra cui il padre fondatore dell'House music Frankie Knuckles e il più grande remixer di tutti i tempi David Morales.

Suona regolarmente...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da TBA EVENTS srl.

Lineup

Satoshi Tomiie

Venue

Link

Via Francesco Fantoni, 21, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:30 pm

