TV EYE Media Presents! Andrew Cashen, Alex Maas, Daydream Twins + DJ Hollywood Jones

The 13th Floor
Sat, 10 Feb, 8:00 pm
$18.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

YOU ARE CORDIALLY INVITED TO TV EYE MEDIA'S FIRST SHINDIG EVER

From your two favorite visual co-conspirators comes TV Eye Media- a new creative studio for all your visual wizardry needs. The first TV EYE production of many, this edition features Andrew Ca...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by TV EYE Media
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Andrew Cashen, Alex Maas, Daydream Twins

The 13th Floor

711 Red River Street, Austin, Texas 78701, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

