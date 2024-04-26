Top track

Dope Dod + Bizarre

Le Molotov
Fri, 26 Apr, 8:30 pm
GigsMarseille
€24.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Groupe de hip-hop néerlandais de renommée internationale, ayant ses racines en Afrique et en Angleterre. Connu pour ses lignes vocales puissantes sur des rythmes lourds et agressifs, leur style mélange le hip hop classique avec des éléments électroniques,...

Tout public
Présenté par LE MOLOTOV.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dope D.O.D., Bizarre

Venue

Le Molotov

3 Pl. Paul Cézanne, 13006 Marseille, France
Doors open8:30 pm

