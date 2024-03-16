DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
Not many people can cohesively blend Fela Kuti classics, Brazilian samba and new age techno in just one set, but for UK DJ, producer and record label owner Midland, unconventional mixes are the norm. Known for his diverse taste, selector skills and his abi
Read more
By purchasing a ticket to this event you are agreeing to adhere to Islington Assembly Hall's terms and conditions: https://islingtonassemblyhall.co.uk/customer-terms-conditions-2022/
Stage times are posted at 11am on the day of the show on our website.
A...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs