Midland

Islington Assembly Hall
Sat, 16 Mar, 4:00 pm
DJLondon
From £21.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Midland

Not many people can cohesively blend Fela Kuti classics, Brazilian samba and new age techno in just one set, but for UK DJ, producer and record label owner Midland, unconventional mixes are the norm. Known for his diverse taste, selector skills and his abi Read more

Event information

By purchasing a ticket to this event you are agreeing to adhere to Islington Assembly Hall's terms and conditions: https://islingtonassemblyhall.co.uk/customer-terms-conditions-2022/

Stage times are posted at 11am on the day of the show on our website.

A...

Presented by Percolate.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Midland

Venue

Islington Assembly Hall

Upper Street, London N1 2UD
Doors open4:00 pm
Event ends12:00 am
Accessibility information

