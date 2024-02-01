DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Salomé Wu / Duck Wax / The Wheel 2! / Kissing Gate

The Old Blue Last
Thu, 1 Feb, 7:30 pm
£3The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
SCREAM/SHOUT #009: Enchanting audiences across London & afar, artist & musician Salomé Wu presents a blindingly ethereal live show with an all-star band. Joining them are local jazz-soul legends Duck Wax, neo-prog experimentalists The Wheel 2! and ambient...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by the Old Blue Last.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Kissing Gate, Duck Wax, Salomé Wu

The Old Blue Last

38 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3ES
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

