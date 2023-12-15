DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Get ready for a frosty celebration like no other! Join us at Royale on Friday, December 15th, for the Snow Ball. Free entry for everyone before 11:30 PM with ticket
Don't miss your chance to experience the magic of the Snow Ball without breaking the bank....
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.