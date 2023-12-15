DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Snow Ball Presented by Royale. Featuring Phvnatic, Jonesy b2b DJ Worthy & Niion

Royale Boston
Fri, 15 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJBoston
About

Get ready for a frosty celebration like no other! Join us at Royale on Friday, December 15th, for the Snow Ball. Free entry for everyone before 11:30 PM with ticket

Don't miss your chance to experience the magic of the Snow Ball without breaking the bank....

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Boston Ballroom Corp dba Royale Entertainment Complex.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Royale Boston

279 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02116, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

