Top track

Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears - Get Yo Shit

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears

Robert's Westside
Thu, 7 Mar 2024, 6:30 pm
GigsChicago
$28.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears - Get Yo Shit
Got a code?

Event information

Robert's Westside Presents:

BLACK JOE LEWIS & THE HONEYBEARS
w/ Shane Guerrete

Tickets On Sale: Friday, December 15th @ 10AM
Advance General Admission: $22 + Service Fees
Day Of Show General Admission: *$25 + Service Fees

*Doors @ 6:30...

This is an 21+ event, Under 21 with Parent Or Guardian
Presented by Robert's Westside
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears

Venue

Robert's Westside

7321 Madison Street, Forest Park, Illinois 60130, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.