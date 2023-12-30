DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us for an afternoon with Metric x Cafe Public:
Metric is a collection of people, stories and places all centered around coffee sourcing, transparency and sustainability.
Our new retail coffee bag will be available as well as our co-branded cold brew...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.