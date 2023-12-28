DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Decent Criminal, Los Pinche Pinches, Deadbed, Dream Burglar

Soda Bar
Thu, 28 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsSan Diego
$7.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

This is a 21+ event w/ valid ID at Soda Bar - San Diego.

Out of Santa Rosa, CA, Decent Criminal’s alternative rock meets punk meets pop style has an infectiousness all its own. Racking up 100+ shows for the year of 2023 to go with their new record, There’...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Soda.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Decent Criminal, Los Pinche Pinches, Dream Burglar

Venue

Soda Bar

3615 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.