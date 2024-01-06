Top track

Juju's Presents: DJ Chux

JuJu's Bar & Stage
Sat, 6 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
DJLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Super excited to welcome DJ Chux on Saturday, 6th Jan, getting the weekend going with a killer DJ set!

Order authentic Mexican food right from your table, courtesy of our collab with the (best tacos in ldn) DF Tacos. And don't forget the mezcal margs, enj...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Juju's Bar & Stage.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DJ Chux

Venue

JuJu's Bar & Stage

Ely's Yard, 15 Hanbury St, London E1 6QR, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity

