Creeper

Creeper

Furnace
Thu, 28 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
Liverpool
£26.18

About

CREEPER are set to release the new EP ‘American Noir’ on July 30th via Roadrunner Records. The EP represents an epilogue to the narrative told in their critically acclaimed, Top 5 album ‘Sex, Death and The Infinite Void’ and is released almost a year to th...

This is an 14+ Under 16's with an adult event
Presented by Pink Dot & Camp And Furnace
Lineup

Creeper

Venue

Furnace

67 Greenland St, Liverpool L1 0BY
Doors open7:00 pm
860 capacity

