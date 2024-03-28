DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Indira Paganotto

E1
Thu, 28 Mar 2024, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Indira Paganotto the only headline show of the year

This is an 18+ event
Presented by ECMC LIMITED.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Indira Paganotto

Venue

E1

110 Pennington St, St Katharine's & Wapping, London E1W 2BB, UK
Doors open11:00 pm

