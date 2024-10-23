DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jules Ahoi - Magnolia

Knust
22 Oct - 23 Oct 2024
€33.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Nach zwei erfolgreichen Tourneen und zahlreichen Festivalauftritten in Deutschland, Österreich und der Schweiz, kehrt Jules Ahoi im Herbst 2024 mit seinem neu formiertem Quartett um Muriel Bonn (Cello, Bass), Ornella Tobar-Gaete (Geige, Keys, E-Gitarre) &...

Alle Altersgruppen
Präsentiert von OHA! Music, Zuendstoff Booking, Diffus Magazin & Bedroomdisco
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jules Ahoi

Venue

Knust

Neuer Kamp 30, 20357 Hamburg, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

