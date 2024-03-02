DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Les Lullies (Slovenly Recordings), Memo PST, DJ Kate Clover

Zebulon
Sat, 2 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$20.09The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Les Lullies (Slovenly Recordings)

Memo PST

DJ Kate Clover

Now you best cut the crap cause here are Les Lullies!!! The band was formed back in 2016 by four French cheese-eating attack monkeys. Mont- pellier’s own sweethearts are in line with a bunch of b...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Zebulon.
Les Lullies

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

