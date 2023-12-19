DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

LA VOCE UMANA.Traccia 2

Teatro India
Tue, 19 Dec, 10:00 pm
TheatreRoma
€11.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
martedì h 18,00, h 20,00 e h 22,00

Dunque ci sei? Dritto dall’attimo ancora socchiuso?

18 anni di Asinitas, una cerimonia collettiva.

Una traccia in cui vive una domanda che continua ad interrogare noi, la scena e il pubblico, per capire insieme se c’è...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Il triangolo scaleno.

Teatro India

Lungotevere Vittorio Gassman, 1, 00146 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

