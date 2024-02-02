DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Cody jr + More tba

Star in Shoreditch (previously Road Trip & The Workshop)
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 7:15 pm
GigsLondon
£10.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The Workshop is a little gem of a discovery underneath The Star in Shoreditch. With an underground hacienda feel, this venue is the perfect setting for bands cutting their teeth on the scene, or those wanting to get up close and personal with the crowd.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hot Vox.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Star in Shoreditch (previously Road Trip & The Workshop)

243 Old St, Hoxton, London EC1V 9EY, UK
Doors open7:15 pm

