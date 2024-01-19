DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
MIND THE GAP pres. BLASHA & ALLAT
apertura porte: 22.30
Disponibilità ticket limitata.
Blasha & Allatt - native di Manchester e co-founder della famigerata Meat Free, sono tra le più selvagge dj techno nel Regno Unito. Il duo è venerato nella scena loca...
