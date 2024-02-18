Top track

When Fear Turns to Confidence

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Inclination, Combust, Private Mind + more

Massapequa VFW Hall
Sun, 18 Feb, 6:00 pm
GigsAmityville
Selling fast
$19.37The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

When Fear Turns to Confidence
Got a code?

About

February 18th, 2024

Inclination

Combust

Private Mind

Ultimatum

Liberate

@ Massapequa VFW Hall

191 Veterans Blvd, Massapqua NY

All Ages

6 PM

$15

This is an all ages event
Presented by LIHCSHOWS LTD.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Inclination, Combust, Private Mind and 2 more

Venue

Massapequa VFW Hall

191 Veterans Boulevard, Massapequa, New York 11758, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.