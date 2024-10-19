DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Latin Quarter

Bush Hall
Sat, 19 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£25.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Latin Quarter Acoustic 2024

Latin Quarter first burst onto the music scene in 1986 with their hit single ‘Radio Africa’. It was a track from their debut album “Modern Times’ which was described by the New York Daily news as ‘one of the most exquisite elec...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Latin Quarter
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Latin Quarter

Venue

Bush Hall

310 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

