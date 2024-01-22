DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Davide Calgaro :Stand-Up Comedy a Catania

Nu Land
Mon, 22 Jan, 9:00 pm
ComedyCatania
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Davide Calgaro è nato a Milano, dove vive, il 18 Agosto 2000. Studia al Liceo Classico Tito Livio. A tredici anni si avvicina al teatro con la scuola milanese 'Quelli di Grock' che frequenta per 5 anni. A 15 anni comincia a scrivere e provare monologhi com...

Questo è un evento 16+
Nu Land

Via Cardinale Dusmet, 2, 95121 Catania CT
Doors open8:00 pm

