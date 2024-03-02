Top track

9000 Dreams: Avalon Emerson, Anunaku

BASE Milano
Sat, 2 Mar, 11:00 pm
About

Avalon Emerson è una delle figure chiave dell’ultimo decennio grazie a produzioni originali e dj set sorprendenti che varcano i confini tra house, techno ed elettronica sperimentale. Negli anni ha remixato artisti quali Four Tet, Fever Ray, Robyn, si è***...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Le Cannibale S.R.L..
Lineup

Anunaku, Avalon Emerson

Venue

BASE Milano

Via Bergognone, 34, 20144 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

FAQs

Quale è l'indirizzo della location?

Via Tortona 54

Posso pagare con la carta?

A BASE sono possibili solo pagamenti elettronici: potrai pagare con la carta di credito o il bancomat sia l'ingresso, che il servizio guardaroba e al bar.

Quale è il programma dell'evento?

L'evento inizia alle 23 e finisce alle 04. La lineup: 23.00 - 01.30 Anunaku 01.30 - 04.00 Avalon Emerson

