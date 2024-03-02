DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Avalon Emerson è una delle figure chiave dell’ultimo decennio grazie a produzioni originali e dj set sorprendenti che varcano i confini tra house, techno ed elettronica sperimentale. Negli anni ha remixato artisti quali Four Tet, Fever Ray, Robyn, si è***...
Via Tortona 54
A BASE sono possibili solo pagamenti elettronici: potrai pagare con la carta di credito o il bancomat sia l'ingresso, che il servizio guardaroba e al bar.
L'evento inizia alle 23 e finisce alle 04. La lineup: 23.00 - 01.30 Anunaku 01.30 - 04.00 Avalon Emerson
