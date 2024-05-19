Top track

Sasha Velour - Opening Night

Sasha Velour's NightGowns - Monthly Residency w/ Priyanka, Zoe Ziegfeld + Veronica Paige (Low Tickets)

Le Poisson Rouge
Sun, 19 May, 8:00 pm
ArtNew York
From $32.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Sasha Velour - Opening Night
About Sasha Velour

Sasha Velour is a performer, artist, actor and producer known for her artistically intelligent brand of drag. Winning the ninth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2009 with a now-historic Whitney Houston lip sync, the gender-fluid Brooklyn-based performer was Read more

Event information

Sasha Velour's NightGowns - Monthly Residency w/ Piryanka, Zoe Ziegfeld + Veronica Paige - Live at LPR on Sunday, May 19th, 2024

Drag superstar Sasha Velour’s sensational revue NightGowns (founded in 2015) has hosted some of the world's greatest queer per...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Le Poisson Rouge
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sasha Velour, Priyanka

Venue

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

