Cut Capers - Get Movin' (Feet Don't Fail Me Now)

Cut Capers : Late Night Club Show

Hootananny Brixton
Sat, 30 Mar, 9:00 pm
From £9.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Cut Capers have established themsleves as go-to festival favourites, playing headline show and main stage performances at some of the UK's biggest festivals including Glastonbruy & Boomtown. The 9-piece band, mix funk, jazz & hip hop all into one of the mo...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hootananny Brixton.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Cut Capers

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

