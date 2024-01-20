DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Hack Out Trio in concerto

Al Vapore
Sat, 20 Jan, 7:30 pm
GigsVenezia
€15.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Manuel Caliumi (alto sax), Luca Zennaro (electric guitar), Riccardo Cocetti (drums)

“La musica di HackOut!” – un trio senza basso formatosi tra le mura del Conservatorio di Rovigo – “è nata nel caldo torrido dell’estate appenninica in Emilia, è cresciuta...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Slou Società Cooperativa.

Lineup

Venue

Al Vapore

Via Fratelli Bandiera 8, 30175 Venice Venice, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.