Masquerade New Year's Eve Party

Darling Aviary
24 Dec 2023 - 1 Jan 2024
Sacramento
We will be ringing in the New Year with a very special Masquerade event! Masks will be provided to those who do not have any!

Join DJ's, dancing and the new year vibe with us at Darling Aviary!

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Darling Aviary.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Darling Aviary

712 K St, Sacramento, CA 95814, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

