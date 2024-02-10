Top track

Alex Gough - BUSY!

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Forever Classic: Alex Gough & Friends

JuJu's Bar & Stage
Sat, 10 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
DJLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Alex Gough - BUSY!
Got a code?

About

FOREVER CLASSIC is a creative entity exploring community and culture through art. The inaugural FOREVER CLASSIC event will bring DJ sets from friends and collaborators Alex Gough, Jordan Gough and Gaptoof to Juju's for a night of Hip Hop, House, Electronic...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Juju's Bar & Stage.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Alex Gough, Gaptoof

Venue

JuJu's Bar & Stage

Ely's Yard, 15 Hanbury St, London E1 6QR, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.