ST*RVING ARTST

Hotel Ziggy
Fri, 19 Jan, 8:00 pm
GigsWest Hollywood
Free

About

ST*ARVING ARTIST Live music showcase.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Hotel Ziggy.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Tish Hyman, Cydnee with a C, Chanel West Coast and 1 more

Venue

Hotel Ziggy

8462 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

