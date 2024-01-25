Top track

Saintseneca - Happy Alone

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Saintseneca

Comet Ping Pong
Thu, 25 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$22.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Saintseneca - Happy Alone
Got a code?

About

Thursday, January 25th 2024
Saintseneca + TBA
9:00pm - $18 adv / $20 dos - All Ages

SAINTSENECA
Columbus, OH
https://saintseneca.bandcamp.com/
Saintseneca’s Zac Little has been thinking a lot about memory. Not necessarily his memories, thoug...

All Ages
Presented by Big Cheese LLC DBA Comet Ping Pong
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Saintseneca

Venue

Comet Ping Pong

5037 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20008, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.