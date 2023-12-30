Top track

Turbocompressore

Tuma Records Closing Party

Retronouveau
Sat, 30 Dec, 8:30 pm
GigsMessina
€11.50

Turbocompressore
About

Siamo pronti a dire addio al 2023 con uno strepitoso evento!

Unisciti a noi per il "Tuma Records Closing Party", un appuntamento imperdibile che celebra la musica e i progetti che hanno reso quest'anno speciale, emozionante e carico di collaborazioni succ...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Retronouveau SAS.
Lineup

Basiliscus P , Bluemarina

Venue

Retronouveau

Via Croce Rossa, 33, 98124 Messina ME, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

