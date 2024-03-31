DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Magic Garden Rave | Space Tribe (Easter Sunday)

The Steel Yard
Sun, 31 Mar 2024, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Summer-ized Sessions presents Magic Garden Rave | Space Tribe! Immerse in cosmic hedonism, electric performances, and cutting-edge beats.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Magic Garden Rave
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Steel Yard

13-16 Allhallows Ln, London EC4R 3UL
Doors open11:00 pm
800 capacity

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.