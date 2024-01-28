DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Pucho & Cristaldi

Mosso
Sun, 28 Jan 2024, 9:30 pm
GigsMilano
€15
About

Pucho e Cristaldi portano sul palco di mosso la loro musica autobiografica che attraverso il dark pop e l'hip hop parla d’amore e delle sue delusioni.

Tutte le età
Presentato da mosso

Venue

Mosso

Via Angelo Mosso, 20127 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia

Doors open9:00 pm

