DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Secret Warehouse Rave

Secret Location in London
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 11:00 pm
PartyLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The Secret Warehouse Rave

Friday September 30th 11:00pm-Late

Tickets will be on sale now!

Venue announced to ticket holders via SMS

Saturday 13th January we're taking over one of London's prominent industrial warehouse spaces transformed for the best u...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Churchill Marketing Ltd.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Secret Location in London

London, UK
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.