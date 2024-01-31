DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

#WEDNESDAYS at NHAC

Notting Hill Arts Club
Wed, 31 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

#WEDNESDAYS at Notting Hill Arts Club is the new highlight of West London. Located at the legendary Notting Hill Arts Club, an iconic venue established in 1997 as a safe space for creatives to immerse themselves in music and art.

Come join us and catch 3...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Notting Hill Arts Club.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Notting Hill Arts Club

21 Notting Hill Gate, London W11 3JQ
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.