A Dragon I Knew

Star And Shadow Cinema
Sat, 10 Feb 2024, 5:30 pm
GigsNewcastle
£18.15

About

A bespoke curation spanning the two rooms of the Star And Shadow’s Venue Space and Cinema, to mark Wandering Oak's 10th anniversary!

More wows from Wandering Oak here: http://link.dice.fm/wandering-oak

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Wandering Oak.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Smote, Eyes of Others, Sara Wolff and 1 more

Venue

Star And Shadow Cinema

Warwick St, Newcastle upon Tyne NE2 1BB, UK
Doors open5:30 pm
200 capacity

