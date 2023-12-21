Top track

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak & Silk Sonic - Skate

Roller Party #1

Les Galeries Montparnasse
Thu, 21 Dec, 6:00 pm
PartyParis
About

La Première Roller Party des Galeries Montparnasse en collaboration avec Flaneurz !

Jeudi 21 Décembre, de 18h à Minuit, les Galeries Montparnasse deviennent un terrain de glisse avec le Flaneurz roller skating crew.

3000 m2 de vibes roller, de beats envo...

Tout public
Présenté par Les Galeries Montparnasse et Flaneurz.
Lineup

Georges, Bubs

Venue

Les Galeries Montparnasse

22 Rue Du Départ, 75015 Paris, France
Doors open6:00 pm

