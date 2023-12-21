DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
La Première Roller Party des Galeries Montparnasse en collaboration avec Flaneurz !
Jeudi 21 Décembre, de 18h à Minuit, les Galeries Montparnasse deviennent un terrain de glisse avec le Flaneurz roller skating crew.
3000 m2 de vibes roller, de beats envo...
