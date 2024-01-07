DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Gerald Clayton, Elena Pinderhughes

2220 Arts + Archives
Sun, 7 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
Gerald Clayton joins us on Sunday night in the 2220 theater to play a solo piano set, and will then be accompanied by flutist Elena Pinderhughes for a second set afterwards. Mythscience presents!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Mythscience
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

