Lost Map Present: Makeness + Maranta + S D F

The Social
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Isle Of Eigg's LOST MAP Records takeover The Social for a Burns-night-adjacent party to fire up January! Live music from Lost Map members Makeness, Maranta and SDF plus a proper party with DJ sets from Makeness, Maranta and more. Big winter NRG.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Social.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

SDF, Makeness

Venue

The Social

5 Little Portland St, London W1W 7JD
Doors open7:00 pm

