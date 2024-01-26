DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Progressive House
Bass
We invite you to experience the sounds of GIFTED
Underground global club, electronic spirituality and high-energy bass.
Our DEBUT party at Peckham Audio
First 20 people to cop a ticket get a free GIFT on entry
