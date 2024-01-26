DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Gifted

Peckham Audio
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£6.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Progressive House

Bass

We invite you to experience the sounds of GIFTED

Underground global club, electronic spirituality and high-energy bass.

Our DEBUT party at Peckham Audio

First 20 people to cop a ticket get a free GIFT on entry

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Peckham Audio.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Liminetta

Venue

Peckham Audio

133 Rye Ln, Peckham, London SE15 4ST, UK
Doors open11:00 pm
200 capacity

