Brazilian Carnival 2024

Brudenell Social Club
Sat, 17 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£12.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
After great Brazilian Beats Leeds events at Brudenell Social Club, Belgrave Music Hall and Hyde Park Book Club (sold out) in 2023, Leeds world music legend DJ Lubi brings his much loved Brazilian music session back in February 2024 for a special Brazil Car...

This is a 14+ event
DJ Lubi presents…
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Gustavo Andrade, Tempo Feliz

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

