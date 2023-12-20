DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mercredi tout est permis au Duplex !

Le Duplex
Wed, 20 Dec, 11:30 pm
PartyParis
MERCREDI TOUT EST PERMIS !

Au pied de l'arc de Triomphe et sur la plus belle avenue du monde, venez faire la fête sans limites !

Plus de 1000 personnes chaque mercredi pour danser sur les meilleurs sons du moment (Rnb, Latino, Hip Hop..) !

Anthony Lee (...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Majors Prod.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Le Duplex

2 Avenue Foch, 75016 Paris, France
Doors open11:30 pm

